Elko County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19
Elko County's new coronavirus cases on Dec. 23

ELKO – Elko County reported 34 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday along with 22 recoveries, for a total of 355 active cases.

Eighteen patients were hospitalized.

A hospital in Las Vegas announced Wednesday that more than half of its staff — about 2,000 employees – had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

University Medical Center in Las Vegas started vaccinations Dec. 14, once the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived, officials said. Second doses of the vaccine are scheduled to be administered on Jan. 4.

Officials say the first shipment of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is scheduled to arrive soon.

Health officials are expecting tier one vaccinations to be completed before 2021, including front-line health care workers with the highest risk of exposure.

