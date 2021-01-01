Elko County reports 34th COVID-19 death

ELKO – Elko County reported its 34th COVID-19 death on Thursday, along with another net gain in active cases.

The latest death was an Elko woman in her 60s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

A total of 33 new cases and 21 recoveries were reported Thursday. The county currently has 316 active virus cases, with 16 patients hospitalized.

Active case numbers rose above 600 in early December, dropped below 300 at the beginning of this week, and started rising again on each of the past three days.

Ten of Thursday’s new cases are Elko residents, 11 from Spring Creek, six from West Wendover, three from Carlin, two tribal and one under investigation.

Elko County’s test positivity rate dropped to 19.9% and the case rate per 100,000 people declined to 1,460.