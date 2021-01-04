Elko County reports 35th coronavirus death

ELKO — Elko County reported its 35th coronavirus death Monday, a Spring Creek woman in her 60s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

Fourteen new cases and 13 recoveries were reported Monday, for a total of 264 active cases. All of the new cases are residents of Elko and Spring Creek.

The number of hospitalizations dropped from 18 on Sunday to 13 on Monday.

The county reported only six new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries.

The local test positivity rate is 19.9% and the case rate per 100,000 people is 1,075.

Nevada officials say public health labs and testing sites could soon face a possible post-holiday surge as people return from holiday gatherings.

The state reported 23 deaths and 1,414 new coronavirus cases on Monday — about half the jump reported a day earlier.