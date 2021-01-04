Elko County reports 35th coronavirus death

ELKO — Elko County reported its 35th coronavirus death Monday, a Spring Creek woman in her 60s.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.
Fourteen new cases and 13 recoveries were reported Monday, for a total of 264 active cases. All of the new cases are residents of Elko and Spring Creek.
The number of hospitalizations dropped from 18 on Sunday to 13 on Monday.
The county reported only six new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries.
The local test positivity rate is 19.9% and the case rate per 100,000 people is 1,075.
Nevada officials say public health labs and testing sites could soon face a possible post-holiday surge as people return from holiday gatherings.
The state reported 23 deaths and 1,414 new coronavirus cases on Monday — about half the jump reported a day earlier.
State COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage has long stressed the need to look at data over at least a 14-day period, to account for daily fluctuations including weekend testing and processing lags. After lines outside testing centers in the Las Vegas area stretched more than a mile on Monday morning, Cage said that tests reported from a day earlier were slightly down, but warned that it was possible that demand for the tests will spike as people return from the holidays and settle back into their routines — a pattern experienced after Thanksgiving.
Thousands of visitors flocked to the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve in defiance of state public health orders, which limit large gatherings and require face coverings. Cage repeated earlier guidance for people who’ve been in large crowds to assume they’ve contracted the virus, given the state’s number of active cases, and act accordingly to prevent further spread.
The state also reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 233,032 coronavirus cases and 3,206 deaths since the start of the pandemic.