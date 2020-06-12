Elko County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
Elko County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Elko County coronavirus
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO -- Elko County on Friday reported four new positive COVID-19 cases, all of which are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The new cases are all men, one in his 30s, one in his 40s, one in his 50s and one in his 60s. They are all self-isolating at home.

The new cases bring the total for Elko County to 37 confirmed, with 18 of them active and 18 recovered.

“The Elko County contact tracing team is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease,” state the county. “Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.”

Combined with six new cases reported on Wednesday, the 10 new cases this week are the most Elko County has seen in a single week since the pandemic arrived in mid-March.

Effective Monday, the county’s COVID-19 Hotline hours will change to 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.

The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or e-mailing covid19@elkocountynv.net.

