Elko County reports 40th COVID death, total cases top 4,000

ELKO – Elko County hit two coronavirus milestones on Friday, reporting a 40th death and topping 4,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The latest death was an Elko woman in her 80s. This is the sixth death in the past five days.

Sixteen patients are currently hospitalized. Statewide there are currently 1,874 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The county reported 24 new cases and no recoveries on Friday, for a total of 284 active cases out of 4,023 total. The new cases on Friday include 11 in Elko, five tribal, three in Spring Creek and one in Carlin.

The county’s test positivity rate over the past two weeks was 19.5%. That compares with a statewide rate of 20.7%.

Nevada’s death total stood at 3,394 as of Thursday. Most of them – 2,566 – have been in Clark County. There have been 595 deaths in the Washoe County-Carson City area, and 233 in rural Nevada.

Besides Elko’s 40, rural deaths include 11 in Humboldt County, eight in Lander County, and three in White Pine County.