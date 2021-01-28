Elko County reports 42nd COVID death

ELKO — Elko County reported an additional coronavirus death Thursday, a Spring Creek man in his 60s who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

A total of 42 people have died in Elko County since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped to 11 on Thursday.

Fourteen new cases and 10 recoveries were reported, for a total of 135 active cases.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.

Vaccinations are slated Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elko Convention Center. Sign-ups are available on Elko County’s COVID web page at www.elkocountynv.net.