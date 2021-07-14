 Skip to main content
Elko County reports 60th COVID death
Elko County reports 60th COVID death

ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Elko County’s 60th COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday.

It was the first coronavirus death to be reported in the month of July, after three deaths in June.

The number of active cases in the county remained at 47. Three patients are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The county’s case rate over the past month stands at 240 per 100,000 people, compared with 370 statewide and 447 in Clark County.

Elko’s test positivity rate is much higher, however, at 23.2% compared with 10.4% statewide and 11.8% in Clark County.

Elko’s vaccination rate for people 12 and older is listed at 28.6%. That compares with 46% statewide and 45% in Clark County

