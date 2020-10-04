Elko County reports 8 new virus cases on Friday

ELKO – Eight new cases of coronavirus and six recoveries were reported Friday in Elko County.

The current number of active cases stands at 56 out of a total of 997. Two patients remain hospitalized.

The new cases come from throughout the county: One is an Elko woman in her 50s with no known connection to a confirmed case. Another is an Elko man in his 30s whose case is under investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spring Creek has two news cases; one of them has a known connection to a confirmed case. Jackpot also has two new cases, both connected to a confirmed case.

A West Wendover case is under investigation, and there is one new institutional case, a woman in her 70s with a connection to a confirmed case.

“Each case is unique to an individual. Elko County has not had any cases where an individual has had a confirmed case which has been resolved and later tested positive again,” stated the county.

Statewide there have been 82,100 confirmed cases of COIVD-19, with 1,623 deaths.