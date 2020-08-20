 Skip to main content
Elko County reports 9 cases Wednesday
Elko County virus numbers
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Elko County reported nine new virus cases on Wednesday and five recoveries.

There are no current hospitalizations.

Five of the cases were from Elko, two from Spring Creek and one from West Wendover. The location for one case is under investigation. They range in age from under 10 to over 60.

The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions. The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).

People should keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, including:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle pain or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Concerned about COVID-19?

