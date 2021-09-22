Elko County reports breakthrough infections

ELKO – About one in six of Elko County’s new COVID cases over the past week are believed to be breakthrough infections, according to statistics released Tuesday night as the death toll continued to climb.

The county reported 457 positive test results over the past week, but the vaccination status of many of them was unknown.

A total of 41 people reported they had been vaccinated, and 251 said they were not vaccinated. That is roughly 16.3% breakthrough cases.

Southern Nevada Health District reported that about 20% of confirmed cases last week in Clark County were breakthrough infections, according to a report from KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. The average amount of breakthrough cases is up from 12% in June.

The Centers for Disease Control has said unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than the vaccinated, or roughly 20% breakthroughs.

The CDC has said “no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness. Some fully vaccinated people will get sick, and some will even be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.”

The unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than the vaccinated, according to the CDC.

