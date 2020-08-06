You have permission to edit this article.
Elko County reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Elko County coronavirus cases
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in Elko County on Wednesday, along with four recoveries.

One active case remained hospitalized.

Five of the new cases were in Elko, two in West Wendover and one in Spring Creek. They ranged in age from teens to over 70.

Statewide there were 649 new cases for a total of 52,828. More than 1,000 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

Elko County has the fourth-highest cumulative positivity rate in the state at 7.2%, behind Clark (12.3%), Nye (9.5%) and Washoe (7.5%) counties.

The number of deaths increased by 28 statewide on Wednesday, for a total of 890.

