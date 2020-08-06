Elko County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in Elko County on Wednesday, along with four recoveries.

One active case remained hospitalized.

Five of the new cases were in Elko, two in West Wendover and one in Spring Creek. They ranged in age from teens to over 70.

Statewide there were 649 new cases for a total of 52,828. More than 1,000 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

Elko County has the fourth-highest cumulative positivity rate in the state at 7.2%, behind Clark (12.3%), Nye (9.5%) and Washoe (7.5%) counties.

The number of deaths increased by 28 statewide on Wednesday, for a total of 890.