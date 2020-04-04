Elko County reports first coronavirus death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Elko County is confirming the first death of a county resident related to COVID-19.

The individual was a female in her late 50s with underlying medical conditions who was also one of the previously confirmed positive cases. She was not receiving treatment in the hospital at the time of death.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends. This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities or to work at an essential business," stated the county.

Additional details about the individual’s death and the city of her residence will not be disclosed.

To date, three of the eight confirmed cases have recovered.