Elko County reports first coronavirus death

Elko County is confirming the first death of a county resident related to COVID-19.
The individual was a female in her late 50s with underlying medical conditions who was also one of the previously confirmed positive cases. She was not receiving treatment in the hospital at the time of death.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends. This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities or to work at an essential business," stated the county.
Additional details about the individual’s death and the city of her residence will not be disclosed.
To date, three of the eight confirmed cases have recovered.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care. It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested. Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances.
People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.
The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.
Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, encourages the public to help stop the spread of the respiratory illnesses by practicing preventative measures such as:
-- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others.
-- If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness.
-- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
Serious respiratory illnesses are spread by cough, sneezing or unclean hands.
-- Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
-- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
-- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cellphones.
-- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. However, don’t be afraid to support your local restaurants by ordering food-to-go or using a delivery option.
Stay informed; for more information on COVID-19 visit www.elkocountynv.net or
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElkoCOVID19/.
