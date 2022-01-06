Elko County reports first COVID death of 2022

ELKO – Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Elko County on Thursday, along with the first death of 2022.

The person who died had not been vaccinated.

The death toll related to COVID was 37 in 2020 and 88 in 2021. The overall total now stands at 126 Elko County residents.

Only 5% of the deaths in Elko County were people known to have been fully vaccinated.

Active cases currently total 138, after dropping to 70 near the end of December.

There are 73 active cases in Elko, 36 in Spring Creek and 12 tribal cases. Wells has six cases, and there are four each in Carlin and West Wendover. Two cases are institutional and one is in Jackpot.

The omicron variant is currently responsible for 47% of cases in Elko County, compared with 53% delta, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

Elko County has confirmed 9,510 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A total of 35.04% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Total cases statewide topped 500,000 on Wednesday. The state’s vaccination rate stands at 51.29%.