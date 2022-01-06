 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko County reports first COVID death of 2022

  • 0
Elko County COVID deaths
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Elko County on Thursday, along with the first death of 2022.

The person who died had not been vaccinated.

The death toll related to COVID was 37 in 2020 and 88 in 2021. The overall total now stands at 126 Elko County residents.

Only 5% of the deaths in Elko County were people known to have been fully vaccinated.

Active cases currently total 138, after dropping to 70 near the end of December.

There are 73 active cases in Elko, 36 in Spring Creek and 12 tribal cases. Wells has six cases, and there are four each in Carlin and West Wendover. Two cases are institutional and one is in Jackpot.

The omicron variant is currently responsible for 47% of cases in Elko County, compared with 53% delta, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

Elko County has confirmed 9,510 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A total of 35.04% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

People are also reading…

Total cases statewide topped 500,000 on Wednesday. The state’s vaccination rate stands at 51.29%.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pluto’s snowcapped mountains finally have an explanation thanks to science

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News