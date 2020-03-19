Elko County reports first positive coronavirus case

ELKO — Elko County has its first case of coronavirus.

The county was notified Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Public and Behavioral Health of the first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in the county.

The case is a female in her 30s who has no underlying medical conditions. After feeling symptoms, the patient was tested on March 16 and has been in self-isolation since being tested.

The State is tracing the patient’s contacts and monitoring her and her family members in the home.

“While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Elko County is considerably low,” said a statement from the county.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital confirmed that the patient was identified and treated at the hospital.

“This patient is now in self-isolation at home and not currently being treated at our hospital,” said a statement from NNRH.

The hospital also announced restrictions on visitors.