Elko County reports ninth coronavirus death; statewide decline continues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The ninth coronavirus death in Elko County was reported over the weekend.

The Spring Creek resident was in his 70s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the community,” stated Elko County.

Four new cases and one recovery were reported on Friday and Saturday. No active cases are hospitalized.

There are currently 46 active cases out of 912 total.

The four new cases are all Elko residents; one in his 20s, one in his 40s, and two in their 70s.

Statewide, 385 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday along with three additional deaths.

That increases the statewide totals to 75,804 cases and 1,531 deaths since the pandemic began.

Nevada Department of Health Services officials also said of the nearly 76,000 cases, more than 64,000 of them have been in Clark County.

Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press showed that seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and deaths in Nevada declined over the past two weeks.