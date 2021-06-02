Elko County reports recent fires

ELKO – According to the Elko County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page, recent fires have taken place on Bullion Road in Elko and another in the Spring Creek housing section.

A trailer and some vehicles were fully engulfed when firefighters responded to the scene on Bullion Road Tuesday. No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting a couple who was displaced, according to Elko County Fire Chief Matt Petersen. The cause is still under investigation.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. there was a report of a structure fire in Spring Creek. The homeowner was able to put the fire out before any major damage was done to the residence with a garden hose.

Petersen said the fire started on the porch and extended to the siding. The cause was a cigarette improperly disposed of in a potted plant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On May 31 The Nevada Energy Wildland Risk Reduction Team was working on removing vegetation around and along the power lines and came across an unattended campfire around 11 a.m. on North Fifth Street. According to the report, the embers were hot and smoking. If it had been later in the day projected winds may have spread the fire, creation a wildland emergency.