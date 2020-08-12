Elko County reports third COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Elko County reported its third COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

The patient was a West Wendover resident in his 50s with underlying health conditions who was hospitalized.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family, friends and the West Wendover community,” stated the notice from the county.

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday, along with six recoveries. One active case remains hospitalized.

“In effort to slow the spread of the virus, we continue to encourage individuals to practice social distancing, not socialize in big groups, wear a mask, and practice general hygiene and cleanliness,” stated the county.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, five were in the city of Elko, three in Spring Creek, two in West Wendover and one in Carlin.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 577, with 87 of those currently active.

Statewide, Nevada’s total number of cases topped 58,000 on Wednesday. There were 15 additional deaths, for a total of 996.