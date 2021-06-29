Elko County reports three new Covid-19 deaths

ELKO -- According to Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne, there have been three recent county resident COVID deaths.

The confirmed deaths occurred June 13, 22 and 24. The ages of the deceased were not released. This puts the total COVID death tally at 59 people.

A case summary put out by Elko County on June 28 showed the active case load at 65 individuals.

“It is staying pretty consistent, between about 50 to 70,” said Osborne. “We had the outbreak in the school district [in May], so we got up to 122 active cases right before Memorial Day weekend.”

The last reported resident death was April 22, according to Osborne.

The current report shows that 27.63 % of people over the age of 12-years-old have been vaccinated in Elko County, which has a population of about 55,000.

“One of the important things to note is the vaccine is available for those who want to be vaccinated,” Osborne said. “We are encouraging folks to make an informed decision.”