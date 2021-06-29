 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County reports three new COVID-19 deaths
1 comment
alert featured top story

Elko County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County reports three new Covid-19 deaths
Elko County

ELKO -- According to Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne, there have been three recent county resident COVID deaths.

The confirmed deaths occurred June 13, 22 and 24. The ages of the deceased were not released. This puts the total COVID death tally at 59 people.

A case summary put out by Elko County on June 28 showed the active case load at 65 individuals.

“It is staying pretty consistent, between about 50 to 70,” said Osborne. “We had the outbreak in the school district [in May], so we got up to 122 active cases right before Memorial Day weekend.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The last reported resident death was April 22, according to Osborne.

The current report shows that 27.63 % of people over the age of 12-years-old have been vaccinated in Elko County, which has a population of about 55,000.

“One of the important things to note is the vaccine is available for those who want to be vaccinated,” Osborne said. “We are encouraging folks to make an informed decision.”

“The best place to go if people want to be vaccinated is they can visit immunizenevada.org,” Osborne said. “It has the county specific sites in terms of where they can be vaccinated or they have the COVID-19 vaccination hotline where they can connect people and even schedule appointments.”

Elko Masks Gallery:

Covid-19 Vaccinations

www.immunizenevada.org

1 comment
1
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Nevada to offer $5M in cash prizes to boost vaccine effort
Local

Nevada to offer $5M in cash prizes to boost vaccine effort

As part of “Vax Nevada Days,” Sisolak said any resident who has been vaccinated will be eligible to receive part of a $5 million pot of prize money. Prize winners will be announced every Thursday. Students will be offered college tuition credits worth $5,000 to $50,000. The state will give out prizes to residents 18 and older, ranging from $1,000 to a grand prize of $1 million to be announced on Aug. 26.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News