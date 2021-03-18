 Skip to main content
Elko County reports two COVID deaths
ELKO -- Elko County is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, after going a month without any loss of life.

Both deaths were women in their 60s; one was hospitalized and the other wasn’t.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the announcement.

There were seven deaths in February, 10 in January, 17 in December and 17 in the months prior to December.

Elko County currently has 50 active cases, eight of which are hospitalized. Six new cases were reported Wednesday. Four are residents of Spring Creek and two from Elko.

According to the Nevada State Immunization Program, Elko County has administered 8,776 initial doses of vaccine and 5,862 residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 10.6% of the population, compared with a statewide vaccination rate of 11.4%.

Vaccination events are scheduled Friday at the Carlin Senior Center and Saturday at the Elko Convention Center. People age 55 and older are eligible, but the age will be lowered statewide to 16 as of April 5.

