 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County responds to recent fires
0 comments

Elko County responds to recent fires

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County reports recent fires

This photo is from a scene at Bullion Road which took place June 1.

 Submitted

ELKO – The Elko County Fire Protection District has responded to recent fires, including one on Bullion Road and another in the Spring Creek housing section.

A trailer and some vehicles were fully engulfed as firefighters responded June 1 to the scene on Bullion Road. No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting a couple who was displaced, according to Elko County Fire Chief Matt Petersen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. there was a report of a structure fire in Spring Creek. The homeowner was able to put the fire out with a garden hose before any major damage was done to the residence.

Petersen said the fire started on the porch and extended to the siding. The cause was a cigarette improperly disposed of in a potted plant.

On May 31, the Nevada Energy Wildland Risk Reduction Team was working on removing vegetation around and along the power lines when members came across an unattended campfire around 11 a.m. on North Fifth Street. According to the report, the embers were still hot and smoking. If it had been later in the day projected winds may have spread the fire, creating a wildland emergency.

Elko County Fire Protection District urges people to use caution while outdoors and extinguish campfires thoroughly.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News