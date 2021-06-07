Elko County responds to recent fires

ELKO – The Elko County Fire Protection District has responded to recent fires, including one on Bullion Road and another in the Spring Creek housing section.

A trailer and some vehicles were fully engulfed as firefighters responded June 1 to the scene on Bullion Road. No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting a couple who was displaced, according to Elko County Fire Chief Matt Petersen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. there was a report of a structure fire in Spring Creek. The homeowner was able to put the fire out with a garden hose before any major damage was done to the residence.

Petersen said the fire started on the porch and extended to the siding. The cause was a cigarette improperly disposed of in a potted plant.

On May 31, the Nevada Energy Wildland Risk Reduction Team was working on removing vegetation around and along the power lines when members came across an unattended campfire around 11 a.m. on North Fifth Street. According to the report, the embers were still hot and smoking. If it had been later in the day projected winds may have spread the fire, creating a wildland emergency.

Elko County Fire Protection District urges people to use caution while outdoors and extinguish campfires thoroughly.

