{{featured_button_text}}
Road work

ELKO — The Pleasant Valley Road Reconstruction Project will begin July 8 and run through the end of September 2019.

Due to the project, the Pleasant Valley Road will be closed to all traffic until the project is complete, county officials reported.

Signage for detours will be in place.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments