Elko County’s COVID hospitalizations soar to 18

ELKO – Coronavirus hospitalizations have risen from five to 18 over the past week, according to Elko County’s latest update on the pandemic.
The county reported 47 new cases for a total of 279 active cases out of 1,650 total. The number of deaths remained at 14.
Nevada Health Response reported Wednesday that hospitalizations across the state were approaching 700, with the surge in northern Nevada causing the most concern.
“This situation is contributing to stress on the northern Nevada healthcare infrastructure along with increasing all-cause hospitalizations,” stated a release.
Hospitalizations are also gradually increasing in Clark County, “allowing the healthcare infrastructure to manage COVID-19 cases along with the all-cause demand.”
The current surge differs from the first one in June, in that Nevada hospitals have a good supply of personal protective equipment and supply chains are running at close to normal.
“Additionally, medical staff now has experience treating what was an unknown novel virus just a few months ago,” the release said.
Elko County’s number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people has risen from 182 to 738 over the past month.
“Many new cases are a result of community spread or exposures from family or social gatherings,” stated the county. “Individuals who are close contacts of a confirmed case are required to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of last exposure and recommended to be tested 5 to 7 days after exposure or sooner if symptoms develop. Testing is an important component of mitigating the spread of the virus within the community.”
Elko County’s test positivity rate also increased Wednesday, to 10.3%.
Medallus Urgent Care is providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.
Statewide, more than a thousand new cases were reported Wednesday along with seven deaths.
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials said the total number of coronavirus cases is now at 104,093 since the pandemic started, with 1,814 known deaths.
Numbers nationwide were rising to record levels, with The Associated Press reporting more than 86,000 new cases per day on Wednesday.
Daily new cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, AP reported, adding that deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 a day.
The surge in the pandemic has resulted in some renewed lockdowns in Europe, including France, Germany and England.
Denmark informed the World Health Organization of mutations in the virus discovered in people who have been infected by mink.
“The Danish government will slaughter millions of mink at more than 1,000 farms, citing concerns that a mutation in the novel coronavirus that has infected the mink could possibly interfere with the effectiveness of a vaccine for humans,” reported The New York Times.
