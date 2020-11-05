Elko County’s COVID hospitalizations soar to 18

ELKO – Coronavirus hospitalizations have risen from five to 18 over the past week, according to Elko County’s latest update on the pandemic.

The county reported 47 new cases for a total of 279 active cases out of 1,650 total. The number of deaths remained at 14.

Nevada Health Response reported Wednesday that hospitalizations across the state were approaching 700, with the surge in northern Nevada causing the most concern.

“This situation is contributing to stress on the northern Nevada healthcare infrastructure along with increasing all-cause hospitalizations,” stated a release.

Hospitalizations are also gradually increasing in Clark County, “allowing the healthcare infrastructure to manage COVID-19 cases along with the all-cause demand.”

The current surge differs from the first one in June, in that Nevada hospitals have a good supply of personal protective equipment and supply chains are running at close to normal.

“Additionally, medical staff now has experience treating what was an unknown novel virus just a few months ago,” the release said.

Elko County’s number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people has risen from 182 to 738 over the past month.

