Elko County school board chooses Smith, approves Robinson's resignation

Dastrup thanked Robinson for her efforts, despite the “pandemic and the negative atmosphere that has prevailed during Covid.”

“She hopped into the middle of a fire in a pandemic. I know what she tried to do in the middle of unbeatable, just crazy odds,” Dastrup said. “There was no way she could win no matter what she did. I want to go on record and say I appreciate the work she did for Elko County.”

Cooney echoed Dastrup’s thoughts, pointing out that Robinson navigated the school district through the state’s Covid restrictions “without violating the law. We had all of our kids back in person, full-time by the end of the school year, which a whole bunch of school districts in this state cannot say that [as] they stayed in hybrid or even full virtual. So I thank her for that.”

As the district enters a transitional phase, Trustee Luc Gerber asked for the public’s patience with the board, Smith and the future superintendent going forward.

“Change comes slow, so it takes a lot for somebody to come into this district this size that is spread out so wide. It does take a minute for someone – especially if they’re not necessarily local – to embrace our community and to embrace each community to kind of figure out what is going on,” Gerber said.

