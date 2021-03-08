Elko County School District and national nonprofit DonorsChoose announce new partnership

ELKO – Elko County School District announced on March 1 a new partnership with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to help teachers tap into a network of 4.7 million donors to support classroom projects and more seamlessly align with district strategy and operations.

Teachers in Elko County School District have raised $43,005 and completed over 46 projects on DonorsChoose. These projects vary from books to laptops and other tools to enhance the learning environment and support student success.

“We are excited to become a District Partner with DonorsChoose. Our teachers know our students’ unique needs better than anyone,” said Superintendent Michele Robinson. “This program empowers teachers by providing them the necessary resources to tailor their classroom to their students, while also giving them an opportunity to strengthen relationships within the community.”

As one of the 120-plus members of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, Elko County School District will be able to fully support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the district’s strategic priorities. Elko County School District will be able to monitor all donated materials, principals will be notified each time a project is funded, and receive early notification when there are new “match” funding opportunities.

“We’re excited to have Elko County School District as a new member of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program,” said Charles Best, founder and CEO of DonorsChoose. “Elko County School District teachers and administrators continue to work hard to make sure students succeed, so far they’ve raised $43,005 towards learning materials from donors across the country. We can’t wait to see how the DonorsChoose community can support these educators even more through our partnership.”

