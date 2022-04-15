Elko County School District registration opens Monday

ELKO – Online registration for kindergarten, pre-K and any new student to the Elko County School District opens April 18 online. The District will also hold two in-person registration sessions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and April 22 in the board room at central office, 850 Elm St.

Parents and guardians can complete online enrollment. Children must be 5 years old before August 29, 2022, or the first day of school to enroll. For the 2022–2023 school year only, any student who attended pre-kindergarten in a school or home school setting during the 2021–2022 school year, who is five-years-old on or before Sept. 30, 2022, may still enroll in kindergarten. To do this, families must provide proof of Pre-K enrollment and complete an affidavit.

Students registering for an ECSD Pre-K program must be 4 years old on or before August 29, 2022, or the first day school. Parents will need to show the student’s original birth certificate, current immunization record from a health care provider and proof of residency such as a utility bill in the parent’s name and address.

Documents can be uploaded when completing registration online. For assistance, parents/guardians may provide these documents to their children's zoned school. If attending an in-person session, please bring these documents with you.

For more information about kindergarten registration, contact the Curriculum Department at 738-5196 or visit https://www.ecsdnv.net/Kindergarten-Registration.

