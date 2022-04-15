 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko County School District registration opens Monday

  • 0
Elko County School District logo

ELKO – Online registration for kindergarten, pre-K and any new student to the Elko County School District opens April 18 online. The District will also hold two in-person registration sessions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and April 22 in the board room at central office, 850 Elm St.

Parents and guardians can complete online enrollment. Children must be 5 years old before August 29, 2022, or the first day of school to enroll. For the 2022–2023 school year only, any student who attended pre-kindergarten in a school or home school setting during the 2021–2022 school year, who is five-years-old on or before Sept. 30, 2022, may still enroll in kindergarten. To do this, families must provide proof of Pre-K enrollment and complete an affidavit.

Students registering for an ECSD Pre-K program must be 4 years old on or before August 29, 2022, or the first day school. Parents will need to show the student’s original birth certificate, current immunization record from a health care provider and proof of residency such as a utility bill in the parent’s name and address.

People are also reading…

Documents can be uploaded when completing registration online. For assistance, parents/guardians may provide these documents to their children's zoned school. If attending an in-person session, please bring these documents with you.

For more information about kindergarten registration, contact the Curriculum Department at 738-5196 or visit https://www.ecsdnv.net/Kindergarten-Registration.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…

Watch Now: Related Video

This interstellar traveler was just declassified by the US Space Command

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News