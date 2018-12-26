ELKO – School safety, a new elementary school and a new board of trustees were just some of the highlights that came out of 2018 and that promise to shape the district in the next several months.
In a year of change that also saw the appointment of Todd Pehrson as superintendent on the heels of Jeff Zander’s retirement, the Elko County School District began construction on Spring Creek’s third elementary school, Liberty Peak; approved a pilot program for a four-day school week in Wells; and examined existing school safety policies after February’s school shooting incident in Parkland, Florida.
Pehrson discussed some of the year's highlights and what the school district is looking forward to in 2019.
School safety
One week after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Elko High School received a threat, later proven not to be credible, which led to EHS being closed for one day.
The fallout from those two events prompted a broader discussion about school safety throughout the district, the need for more school resources officers, and whether to arm teachers for further protection.
Although the SROs are from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Elko Police Department, the district also works with law enforcement stationed in Carlin, Jackpot, Owyhee and West Wendover.
“These partnerships provide safety to our students across the district,” Pehrson said.
In June, the district approved to continue funding the SRO program, which covers 80 percent of expenses for five officers.
“Our SROs continue to be an integral part at the forefront of the school safety plan and will continue to move forward,” Pehrson said.
After years of discussion, Pehrson said the installation of a fence at Elko High School was “more of a coincidence than cause and effect,” but that school safety measures have been ongoing.
“[The district] continually conducts school safety reviews with local law enforcement agencies as well as school safety experts from Pool/Pac, the district’s insurance provider, to review ways that we can make our campuses and students safer,” Pehrson said.
Pehrson added that school safety changes have also taken place “behind the scenes.”
“If done properly, it will not be noticed by the public. However, it is a combination of these elements that allows us to provide a safe environment where our students can focus on learning.”
The district is also seeking additional social workers and school counselors to provide emotional and mental health support to students, Pehrson said. Focusing on the “well-being of the whole student is essential to providing a quality learning environment.”
Safe Voice, a 24/7 statewide system to report bullying and school safety issues anonymously, was also launched this year, and is something that Pehrson hopes will be used “to report things in a fairly easy way.”
“Obviously, we would like students or guardians of students who are being bullied to report that directly to the school administrators or teachers,” Pehrson said, “however, anything that helps us ensure that students feel safe and can learn in a supportive, protective environment will be beneficial to the students of our district.”
Liberty Peak Elementary
The school district broke ground in the spring, yet has had some delays over concrete supplies, Pehrson said. In the coming months, he believes Ascent Construction will gradually make up for lost time while ensuring that the rigid construction standards required by the district are maintained.
“Barring severe winter weather conditions or any unforeseen issues the schedule should be caught up in late winter or early spring,” Pehrson said. “We are expecting substantial completion in late June.”
The school is being built in the Marina Hills section of Spring Creek, a site chosen to alleviate crowding at Spring Creek Elementary, and it is expected to serve more than 800 students. However, Pehrson said the addition of the third elementary school in Spring Creek is not likely to overcrowd Spring Creek's middle and high schools.
“This will not change the capacity make-up,” Pehrson said. “As of right now, there is enough capacity in our existing middle school and high school.”
Liberty Peak is expected to open in the fall of 2019.
Four-day school week in Wells
In April, Wells' second attempt at a four-year school week was approved by the school district as a two-year pilot program after parents and Wells teachers and staff lobbied for the switch in March.
Pehrson said the transition in Wells so far “has been fairly smooth overall,” explaining that the school has maintained constant communication with parents about the schedule.
“We have continued an open-door policy with parents and staff to address concerns as they come up with the schedule,” Pehrson said, noting that there has also been “tremendous support district-wide as we work through this pilot [program] for our large rural school.”
Before approval of the four-day week in Wells, only one-room rural schools were on a four-day schedule in Elko County.
"Communication from all parties has been key to [the] early success of the four-day school week," Person said.
Board of Trustees
The November elections saw two newcomers to the board of trustees: Candace Wines and Brian Zeisler.
With Wines and Zeisler each having a teaching background, Pehrson said the board would benefit from their experience and knowledge.
"Having new board members that have educational experience will assist the district in doing what is best for our students,” he said.
Board president Thad Ballard termed out after serving 12 years on the school board. Stacie Phillips, who was appointed to replace Dan Mahlberg in 2017, was not re-elected.
“The district would like to thank Thad Ballard and Stacie Phillips for serving on the school board,” Pehrson said.
New superintendent
In 2018, leadership of the school district changed when Jeff Zander resigned from the school district on March 13, after serving eight-and-a-half years of his 30-year career with the district.
Appointed by the school board in April, Pehrson took the reins officially in July, and for six months has become familiar with his new administrative position.
“It’s hard to believe that it has been six months,” he said. “Transitioning to this new role has been exciting and filled with many learning opportunities.”
Pehrson’s goal is to maintain his focus on the students as he builds relationships among state and local leaders.
He credited a “strong support staff” for the smooth transition and praised teachers and administration within the schools for their abilities and hard work as a contributing factor.
“This makes this experiences as a superintendent meaningful,” Pehrson said.
Looking ahead to 2019
As the district is concluding the first half of the 2018-2019 school year, Pehrson reported that graduation rates are up 2 percent statewide, with the district increasing its graduation rates by 3.33 percent to 91.82 percent.
However, funding for the coming year is unknown, Pehrson said. With a proposal for a new education funding model on the horizon in the upcoming legislative session, Pehrson noted that “initial discussions have not been in favor of the rural counties in our state.”
Although the district is facing additional costs from Nevada PERS and increases in utility and health costs, “prudent management should be able to weather those bumps,” Pehrson said.
“Should the Legislature fund our district at the current levels or above, the budget looks strong,” he said.
In the coming year, the district is receiving $75,000 form Barrick for STEM classes, and equipment upgrades at Carlin and Elko high schools, plus an additional $25,000 for track refurbishments at Elko and Spring Creek high schools. Newmont also donated $80,000 to the district.
Pehrson announced that the district is also participating in a classroom video project with Student Achievement Partners, a nonprofit that will videotape classes throughout the district and post the videos on their website.
"This project will highlight exemplary instruction using our ELA/Literacy curriculum," Pehrson said. "[The videos] will have the potential to reach hundreds of teachers, helping them to improve their instruction and, therefore, improving experiences for students across the country."
Additionally, elementary schools in Owyhee, West Wendover and Southside are facilitating 21st Century After School programs, with all schools adding part-time literacy strategists to lead professional development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.