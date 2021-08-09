Elko County school registration for kindergarten and new students underway

ELKO – As the 2021-2022 school year approaches, Elko County School District is reminding parents and guardians to register their children before school starts.

Kindergarten registration is required for children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 30 for the upcoming school year. Students also must register if they are new to Elko County or the Elko County School District.

Children entering Pre-K or kindergarten or have previously unenrolled from the ECSD are required to register. Current ECSD students do not need to re-register.

Parents and guardians can complete registration online by visiting the Elko County School District website at ecsdnv.net and navigating to the Registration and Immunization page under “School Info” or by visiting www.ecsdnv.net/School-Registration-and-Immunizations.

Once the online registration is complete, a parent or guardian will need to provide an original birth certificate, an immunization record, and proof of residence to the student’s zoned school.

The first day of school for Elko County School District students is Aug. 30.

For more information, please contact the school in your zone, or call 775-738-5196 for further assistance.

