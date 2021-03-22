Elko County schools serve 654,000 meals during COVID

ELKO – The past 12 months have arguably been some of the most tumultuous for students and their families, but the one thing they haven’t had to worry about as their lives turned upside down is where their next meal would come from. The dedicated school lunch heroes at Elko County School District have worked tirelessly to safely prep, cook, pack, and distribute meals to those who need it in Elko County.
There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to keeping kids healthy and fed this year, and school districts across the country quickly adopted new strategies and service models, from delivering scratch-made meals by bus to transforming classrooms into cafeterias.
When schools shut down last March, Elko County School District and foodservice partner Chartwells K12 went above and beyond to feed students and families. Meal hand-out stations were quickly formed in West Wendover, Wells, Jackpot, Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin and Owyhee.
“I don’t think any of us knew quite what to expect when schools shut down last year,” said Steve Armstrong, Director of Dining Services, Elko County. “While it’s been difficult, there have been great things. The only good part of this pandemic is that it showed us what an incredible community we have here. Our teachers, staff, parents, volunteers, and food service team came together and focused on feeding kids and supporting our community, and for that we are so grateful.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, Chartwells K12 has worked with Elko County School District and thousands of other schools to ensure students across the country do not go hungry. Every day, more than 60 essential food service workers in the Elko County School District have been dedicated to keeping “lunchtime” a bright spot during an otherwise uncertain time. To date, Chartwells K12 has served more than 275 million meals since the pandemic began across the country.
“Our number one priority is making sure we are feeding kids and keeping them happy and healthy, no matter where they are,” said Armstrong. “As more students return to school, we’re prepared to serve them safely and for those who stay home, they can depend on us for their next meal.”
Elko County School District and Chartwells K12 are providing meals for students in school and remote learners for the remainder of the academic year and into the summer months.