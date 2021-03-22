Elko County schools serve 654,000 meals during COVID

ELKO – The past 12 months have arguably been some of the most tumultuous for students and their families, but the one thing they haven’t had to worry about as their lives turned upside down is where their next meal would come from. The dedicated school lunch heroes at Elko County School District have worked tirelessly to safely prep, cook, pack, and distribute meals to those who need it in Elko County.

There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to keeping kids healthy and fed this year, and school districts across the country quickly adopted new strategies and service models, from delivering scratch-made meals by bus to transforming classrooms into cafeterias.

When schools shut down last March, Elko County School District and foodservice partner Chartwells K12 went above and beyond to feed students and families. Meal hand-out stations were quickly formed in West Wendover, Wells, Jackpot, Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin and Owyhee.

