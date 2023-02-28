ELKO – Snowstorms have led to several search and rescue operations this month, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s personnel and volunteers were called out five times in February to assist people who have become stranded in the backcountry of Elko County:

-- On Feb. 11, snowmobilers were in the Copper Basin area when their snowmobile experienced mechanical problems that rendered the snowmobile inoperable. Civilian members of the Search and Rescue team rode in nearly 35 miles on snowmobiles and were able to get both occupants back to safety.

-- On Feb. 21, people were traveling north on the Charleston Road north of Deeth when their vehicle was caught in wind-blown snow drifts.

-- On Feb. 24, people were traveling in the North Antelope Creek area when their vehicle became stuck in snow drifts.

-- On Feb. 27, deputies transported Emergency Medical Services personnel to a medical emergency in Montello due to road conditions and inaccessibility by ambulance.

-- Also on Feb. 27, a vehicle slid off the road to Metropolis Hot Springs and crashed.

“The road to the hot springs is nearly impassable, so please do not drive into that area,” stated Undersheriff Justin Ames. “Multiple vehicles have slid off the road and needed to be towed.”

He said time is a significant factor in determining the outcome of a search and rescue operation.

“Please use caution if you are out in the hills this winter. Make sure that you carry extra clothing, food and water. It is also very helpful if you have a device that can send your location in an emergency such as a GPS device with texting capability.”

The sheriff’s office sends thanks to all search and rescue volunteers for helping in these situations. Anyone interested in joining the team may contact Lt. Doug Fisher or Undersheriff Ames.