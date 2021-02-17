Elko County seeks grant for trails study

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday approved applying for a $28,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development grant to do a feasibility study on potential mountain bike trails countywide.
The rural business grant would be “to create and save local jobs,” and the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority and the Greater Elko Chamber of Commerce are “very supportive” of mountain bike trails in the county, Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore told commissioners.
“It starts with this feasibility study,” he said.
Moore said the study would look at a proposal for a trail on the western side of Lamoille Highway in Spring Creek, a potential trail from Lamoille Canyon to the California Emigrant Trail Interpretative Center west of Elko, along with unofficial trails in the county and the proposed Wood Hills Trail Network in the Wells area.
The county study should lead to maps that would make the unauthorized trails official, he said.
The Rural Business Development grant does not require matching funds from the county, Moore also told commissioners.
He attached the recently completed feasibility study on the Wood Hills Trail to the meeting agenda as an example of what Better City out of Logan, Utah, would do. Better City would be the consulting firm hired if the grant is approved.
The county study would likely “take into account” the Wells study, but the Wells program will be separate, Moore said by phone Tuesday.
Moore also said a trails project for Lincoln County could be a model.
Wells City Manager Jolene Supp said Wood Hills Trail proposal is a joint effort of the City of Wells and the Wells Main Street Project, and Wells paid for the 2020 feasibility study that concludes that Wells “should pursue implementation of the trail network in Wood Hills.”
The study area for the proposed Wood Hills Trail covered roughly 135 square miles of land starting at Interstate 80 and U.S. 93 interchange in Wells and continuing eastward for 9.4 miles before heading south and encircling the Wood Hills.
Wells is looking at the trail being used by off-road vehicles, motorcycles and dirt bikes, Supp said.
The proposed trail would go through a checkerboard of public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service and private property.
“The BLM definitely said keep us in mind,” Supp said, predicting the project would involve the city’s assistance and “a huge volunteer component.”
She said the “tourism potential is huge” for the trail, especially because people are looking more to outdoor activities in the COVID-19 pandemic. “We thought it was the ideal time.”
The motels, restaurants and gas stations in Wells would see in a bump in revenue with the new trail, and there is the potential for private enterprise to set up yurts or tiny houses to rent for trail users, Supp said by telephone Tuesday. There might be potential for a gear shop, too.
The study states that “a trail network in the Wood Hills area will be a critical first step in broadening the city’s OR (off-road) offerings. While some OR offerings currently exist, they are undermarketed or underdeveloped. The city would like to leverage the Wood Hills area to increase its quality of life and recreation opportunities for the city’s residents, as well as provide additional opportunities for tourism.”
Consultants write that “the first step is to take advantage of the broad range of grant activities allowed under various grant programs to pay for studies, planning, design and construction. This should be done in tandem with the state, BLM and local clubs so that all grant applications have the greatest chance of success.”
In addition, the study recommends that “highest priority should be in getting the environmental and phase one studies completed using existing access roads so that events can take place more easily.” The next priority should be securing purchase or easement options with landowners and doing design work of the trail network.
Wells could then seek grant funds to assemble the private property necessary to implement phases of the trail.
The study estimates that on average, an estimate of $10,000 per mile is a typical cost for trails in desert terrain, and with this estimate in mind, a trail of 50 miles, including 30 miles of OHV trails and 20 miles of mountain biking trails, might cost between $355,000 and $1.655 million.
But the consulting firm also says that the proposed trail’s costs would be at the lower end of the estimate due to the ease of terrain in the Wood Hills and because some access roads already exist that could be converted to dedicated trails.
“The proposed trail network will be a crucial first step in rebranding the community as a basecamp for OR opportunities and should include a variety of activities and events,” the study states.
The feasibility study also points out that the Spruce Mountain Trail south of Wells is no longer maintained by the BLM because of litigation, and the Wood Hills Trail could allow time for the Spruce Mountain land to heal.
The consultants wrote that they were hired in early 2020 to do the feasibility study, but the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions forced a pause in the study, which was continued in the fall with interviews with stakeholders and a site visit in mid-November.