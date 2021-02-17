Elko County seeks grant for trails study

The motels, restaurants and gas stations in Wells would see in a bump in revenue with the new trail, and there is the potential for private enterprise to set up yurts or tiny houses to rent for trail users, Supp said by telephone Tuesday. There might be potential for a gear shop, too.

The study states that “a trail network in the Wood Hills area will be a critical first step in broadening the city’s OR (off-road) offerings. While some OR offerings currently exist, they are undermarketed or underdeveloped. The city would like to leverage the Wood Hills area to increase its quality of life and recreation opportunities for the city’s residents, as well as provide additional opportunities for tourism.”

Consultants write that “the first step is to take advantage of the broad range of grant activities allowed under various grant programs to pay for studies, planning, design and construction. This should be done in tandem with the state, BLM and local clubs so that all grant applications have the greatest chance of success.”

In addition, the study recommends that “highest priority should be in getting the environmental and phase one studies completed using existing access roads so that events can take place more easily.” The next priority should be securing purchase or easement options with landowners and doing design work of the trail network.