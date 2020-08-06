You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
9 comments
alert top story

Elko County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

  • 9
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County coronavirus statistics
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Elko County on Thursday, along with nine recoveries and two hospitalizations.

Ten of the new cases were in Elko, three in Spring Creek and one in Carlin. They ranged in age from teens to over 70.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 524, with 83 active.

Statewide there were 729 new cases on Thursday for a total of 53,557. More than 1,000 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

The number of deaths increased by 10 statewide on Thursday, for a total of 900.

Elko County has the fourth-highest cumulative positivity rate in the state at 7.2%, behind Clark (12.3%), Nye (9.5%) and Washoe (7.5%) counties.

Nationwide there have been 4.86 million confirmed cases, with approximately 159,000 deaths.

Globally, the number of cases stands at 18.8 million with more than 700,000 deaths.

9 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winnemucca woman killed in crash
Local

Winnemucca woman killed in crash

WINNEMUCCA – A Winnemucca driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a pickup driven by a juvenile crossed into her lane on U.S. 95, accor…

Elko County virus cases top 500
Local

Elko County virus cases top 500

ELKO – Elko County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 500 on Tuesday, with 26 new cases over the weekend and 12 on Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News