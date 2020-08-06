Elko County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Elko County on Thursday, along with nine recoveries and two hospitalizations.

Ten of the new cases were in Elko, three in Spring Creek and one in Carlin. They ranged in age from teens to over 70.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 524, with 83 active.

Statewide there were 729 new cases on Thursday for a total of 53,557. More than 1,000 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

The number of deaths increased by 10 statewide on Thursday, for a total of 900.

Elko County has the fourth-highest cumulative positivity rate in the state at 7.2%, behind Clark (12.3%), Nye (9.5%) and Washoe (7.5%) counties.

Nationwide there have been 4.86 million confirmed cases, with approximately 159,000 deaths.

Globally, the number of cases stands at 18.8 million with more than 700,000 deaths.