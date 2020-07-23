Elko County sees 23 new virus cases on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were reported in Elko County on Thursday while the statewide number surged by 1,262.

Half of the county’s new cases are in West Wendover. Nine are in Elko, two in Spring Creek and one in Carlin.

The total now stands at 373 cases with 275 listed as recovered.

Most of Nevada’s new cases are in Las Vegas, where the city has stepped up testing. A record 15,297 test were conducted Thursday, according to Nevada Health Response.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, on Wednesday named Las Vegas with cities including Baltimore, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans and St. Louis that she said should take aggressive steps to stop the spread of the virus.

After two days of reporting record COVID-19-related deaths — 28 each day — state health officials on Thursday added five cases to the tally, bringing the total to 709. The 1,262 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 bring that total to just under 40,000.