Elko County sees 3 more recoveries, no new cases

ELKO -- Elko County reported three additional recoveries and no new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The total number of cases remains at 12, with six recoveries and five active cases.

The number of cases statewide rose to 3,937 on Tuesday, with 163 deaths.

Humboldt County confirmed an additional seven cases on Monday, bringing its total to 34.

White Pine County remained stable at three cases and Lander County at one.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care. It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested. Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances.

People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.

The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.