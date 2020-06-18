Elko County sees 9 more coronavirus cases on Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO — Positive coronavirus cases in Elko County have more than doubled during the last two weeks, with nine new cases on Thursday bringing the total number to 56.

The recent spike of COVID-19 is a reminder to residents that while more and more people are beginning to socialize outside the home, the virus is still a fact of life, Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam told Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday.

“There have been a lot of questions about it and I just want to remind the public that there are some big events coming up like Fourth of July and to just not be complacent,” Putnam said. “The virus is still in our county, it is in our communities, it is in the stores we shop in. It is there.”

According to a statement from Elko County, there are currently 33 active cases of coronavirus throughout the county, while 22 people have recovered. To date, there has been one confirmed death caused by COVID-19, a woman in her late 50s with a preexisting medical condition who died in April.

All but one of the nine new cases – a woman in her 60s — are close contacts of a previously confirmed case. Four are in their 20s, three in their 30s, and one is in her 50s.