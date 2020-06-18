Elko County sees 9 more coronavirus cases on Thursday

ELKO — Positive coronavirus cases in Elko County have more than doubled during the last two weeks, with nine new cases on Thursday bringing the total number to 56.
The recent spike of COVID-19 is a reminder to residents that while more and more people are beginning to socialize outside the home, the virus is still a fact of life, Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam told Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday.
“There have been a lot of questions about it and I just want to remind the public that there are some big events coming up like Fourth of July and to just not be complacent,” Putnam said. “The virus is still in our county, it is in our communities, it is in the stores we shop in. It is there.”
According to a statement from Elko County, there are currently 33 active cases of coronavirus throughout the county, while 22 people have recovered. To date, there has been one confirmed death caused by COVID-19, a woman in her late 50s with a preexisting medical condition who died in April.
All but one of the nine new cases – a woman in her 60s — are close contacts of a previously confirmed case. Four are in their 20s, three in their 30s, and one is in her 50s.
Twenty-nine of Elko County’s cases have been reported in the last nine days, compared with 27 cases over the prior three months.
In announcing the new cases, Putnam stated that people who have tested for COVID-19 but are awaiting results are required to self-isolate until a negative result is received – even if the individual is not symptomatic.
He said there are currently no hospitalizations resulting from COVID-19 in Elko County.
Elko County Commissioner Demar Dahl asked Putnam if there is any correlation between the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and how many residents are being testing for the virus.
“Actually, there is no correlation between that,” Putnam said. “The community testing that we did, almost 1,300 people, we only had one positive out of that.”
Putnam said most of the recent cases as of Wednesday could be traced back to one person who inadvertently spread the virus, and those affected are of a significant age range, including children, with all cases experiencing “very mild symptoms.”
Commissioner Jon Karr asked Putnam if there is any updated information about just how contagious coronavirus actually is.
“Is it as contagious as we first expected?” he asked.
Putnam said that according to national statistics, people with the common flu typically pass the virus along to one additional person, while those with COVID-19 typically pass it along to between 2 and three additional people.
“That is a pretty high infection rate,” Putnam said.
Putnam said those who are feeling sick can call the coronavirus hotline at 775-777-2507, and they will be able to schedule a test for the virus.
“This is the same message that we have had the whole time, it is personal accountability, you have to make that decision if what you are doing is putting you at risk,” he said.
Putnam also encourages residents to practice social distancing, and respect the personal space of their friends and neighbors.
“(It is) just a friendly reminder to have some mutual respect for your family and friends in the community,” he said. “If you are feeling sick, the directives are still the same from myself as well as from the state.”
According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the state had 12,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, resulting in 474 deaths statewide. Across the United States, there have been 2.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 resulting in 117,632 deaths nationwide.
