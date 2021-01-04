Elko County sees drop in COVID cases over holiday weekend

ELKO -- Elko County reported only six new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and 46 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases back below 300.

Eighteen patients were hospitalized as of Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Elko County stands at 3,934, with 264 of them active. There have been 34 deaths.

The local test positivity rate is 20% and the case rate per 100,000 people is 1,153.

Elsewhere, Nevada public health officials reported an overall jump in coronavirus patients on Sunday, adding more than 2,700 new cases to the pandemic tally, and 32 more deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday that Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate, measured as a 14-day rolling average, climbed to 21.1%.

That figure peaked at 21.8% on Dec. 8 and was among the highest in the U.S. in a Dec. 27 White House Task Force report. The World Health Organization goal is 5%.

Nevada has reported 231,618 virus cases and 3,183 deaths since the outbreak began in March.

The 2,747 new cases reported statewide on Sunday was up from 1,825 on Saturday, when state health officials reported five deaths.

Most cases have been in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County, the region with most of the state's population.