Elko County sees first new coronavirus case in nearly a week

ELKO – Elko County confirmed one new positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday – the first additional case to be reported here in the past six days.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases to twelve, with three recoveries, one death, and eight cases remain active,” said the county.

The new case is a woman in her 40s whose medical history is unknown. She is self-isolating at home.

A total of 374 people have been tested in Elko County so far.

Humboldt County remained at 20 cases on Wednesday and White Pine County at 3 cases.

Health officials reported Wednesday that more than 3,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, and 136 have died.

Northeastern Nevada residents who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care.

The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.