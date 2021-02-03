Elko County sees increase in COVID cases over weekend

ELKO – A slight uptick in coronavirus cases was reported Monday in Elko County, with 27 new cases and two recoveries.

The total number of active cases increased to 130. Most of the new cases are Elko residents in their 20s through 30s.

Thirteen patients are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at 44 after two earlier cases were added to the list last week. That raised January’s death count to 10, a decrease from the 17 reported in December.

Elko County is near the median among Nevada counties in cumulative deaths per 100,000 residents, running lower than Carson City, Churchill, Clark, Lander, Nye and Pershing counties.

The county’s test positivity rate stood at 10.4% on Monday, and the case rate per 100,000 people was 384.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.