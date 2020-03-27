Elko County sees third coronavirus case, Humboldt its first

ELKO — A third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Elko County, and Humboldt County reported its first case, making it the eighth of Nevada’s 17 counties to be affected.

Elko’s third positive case is stable and self-isolating at home.

“The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent community spread of the virus,” stated a release from Elko County. “Due to medical privacy requirements, no further information about the case will be released.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within approximately 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time. Close contact can occur while caring for or living with someone. Health care workers who care for patients are also at higher risk.

The two cases reported last Thursday are stable. They continue to be self-isolated and are being monitored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

