Elko County sees third coronavirus case, statewide total tops 600

ELKO — A third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Elko County, and Humboldt County reported its first case, making it the eighth of Nevada’s 17 counties to be affected.
Elko’s third positive case is stable and self-isolating at home.
“The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent community spread of the virus,” stated a release from Elko County. “Due to medical privacy requirements, no further information about the case will be released.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within approximately 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time. Close contact can occur while caring for or living with someone. Health care workers who care for patients are also at higher risk.
The two Elko County cases reported last Thursday are stable. They continue to be self-isolated and are being monitored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
Humboldt General Hospital announced its positive case in a blog post on Thursday, according to The Nevada Independent. The hospital said the patient has been in self-quarantine since the test earlier this week, and county health officials are working to trace the patient’s close contacts.
“I think the hospital really did a great job in this case,” Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham said in a statement. “The practitioner who saw this patient did exactly what he should to ensure both the patient’s health and the community’s safety.”
The total number of cases in Nevada reached 621 on Friday. The death toll remained at 10.
People who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call Elko County’s COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care.
The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.
“It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested,” stated Elko County. “Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances.”
People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.
