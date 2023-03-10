ELKO – A flood advisory was issued Friday afternoon for State Route 278 south of Carlin after water was reported on the highway, and adverse driving conditions continued on several other highway in northeastern Nevada following the latest round of precipitation.

Nevada State Police reported injury crashes on Interstate 80 near Deeth on Friday morning and near Wells late Friday afternoon.

No major flooding was reported by the National Weather Service or the Elko County Office of Emergency Management as of 6 p.m. Friday.

The county announced it has set up a non-emergency information line for people with questions or concerns related to recent weather events. Call 775-777-2574 to find a location for sandbags, to report minor flooding and pooling of water, or to be connected with other resources.

The line will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Callers may leave a voicemail during non-operational hours that will be returned the following day. If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

The National Weather Service’s flood watch for Elko County extends into Monday night.

The forecast for Elko calls for a 30% chance of snow showers Saturday, 50% Saturday night, and 30-40% rain and snow Sunday, with precipitation tapering off Monday but rain returning Monday night and Tuesday, followed by a chance of rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday.