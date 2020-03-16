Elko County Sheriff's Office closed to public

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
In response to the presence of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the United States and the State of Nevada, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the following preventative measures:
1. The lobby of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Creek Substation are closed to the public. If you need assistance, please call 775 738-3421 or 911 in an emergency.
2. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office will not be processing fingerprints, applications for carry concealed weapon permits/renewals, sex offender and convicted person registrations, and workcard licensing until further notice.
-- Questions about CCWs, convicted person registrations and sex offender registrations may be directed to Heather at 775 777-2516 or hcarter@elkocountynv.net.
-- Questions about Civil may be directed to Kris at 775 777-2548 or kharris@elkocountynv.net or Julie at 775 777-2518 or jpennell@elkocountynv.net.
-- Questions about Evidence may be directed to Kayla at 775 777-2527 or kczegledi@elkocountynv.net.
-- Questions about Records / Reports may be directed to Jamie at 775 777-2526 or jbessert@elkocountynv.net.
-- Questions about Warrants may be directed to Georgene at 775 777-2515 or gmalloy@elkocountynv.net, or to Laura at 775 777-2549 or lrichardson@elkocountynv.net.
3. Witness statements in regard to incidents may be submitted via fax to 775 753-9845 or emailed to Teri at tpacini@elkocountynv.net. Deputies will still respond to emergencies and reports that need investigation.
4. Inmate video visitation is suspended until further notice. Religious services have been suspended until further notice. Money can be added to inmates’ books at www.smartdeposit.com.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office apologizes for all inconveniences and appreciates your understanding and support during this difficult time. We believe these proactive measures are in the best interests of our employees.