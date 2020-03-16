Elko County Sheriff's Office closed to public

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

In response to the presence of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the United States and the State of Nevada, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the following preventative measures:

1. The lobby of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Creek Substation are closed to the public. If you need assistance, please call 775 738-3421 or 911 in an emergency.

2. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office will not be processing fingerprints, applications for carry concealed weapon permits/renewals, sex offender and convicted person registrations, and workcard licensing until further notice.

-- Questions about CCWs, convicted person registrations and sex offender registrations may be directed to Heather at 775 777-2516 or hcarter@elkocountynv.net.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

-- Questions about Civil may be directed to Kris at 775 777-2548 or kharris@elkocountynv.net or Julie at 775 777-2518 or jpennell@elkocountynv.net.

-- Questions about Evidence may be directed to Kayla at 775 777-2527 or kczegledi@elkocountynv.net.

-- Questions about Records / Reports may be directed to Jamie at 775 777-2526 or jbessert@elkocountynv.net.