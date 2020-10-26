Elko County stays in 'red zone'

ELKO – Elko County remained in the “red zone” for elevated disease transmission for a second week as coronavirus cases continued to climb and the county’s death toll rose to 13.
Along with Clark, Washoe, Lincoln and Lyon, Elko County remained flagged for high case rates per 100,000 over the past 30 days and high test positivity over a 14-day period with a seven-day lag.
Elko County has confirmed 1,358 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 13 deaths, according to Nevada Health Response. Details on recent cases were unavailable from the county by press time Monday night.
Elko was also named as one of three sites in Nevada where ultra-cold freezers could be used to store vaccine shipping containers once they arrive in the state.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines the state receives will go toward frontline medical workers and individuals at high risk of exposure, The Associated Press reported.
Sisolak said he is confident in the Federal Drug Administration’s approval process and the state’s capacity to distribute a vaccine, despite fears about the possible politicization of the vaccine and uncertainty about when it will be made available.
“There’s a lot of speculation, but there’s no definitive timeline for when one may be approved,” he said.
White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a BBC interview on Sunday that “We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December.”
Nevada hopes to inoculate 80% of its residents against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available, the AP reported.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Nevada will be receiving 920,000 COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government for use in schools, jails, nursing homes and tribes.
“They will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Steve Sisolak to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit,” the department said.
As of Monday, Nevada had logged 96,178 cases of coronavirus. The statewide test positivity rate over the last 14 days is 9.8%.
Statewide hospital occupancy rates are at 72%., and the ICU occupancy rate is at 60%. Ventilator use is at 25% statewide, for all patients.
