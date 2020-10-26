Elko County stays in 'red zone'

ELKO – Elko County remained in the “red zone” for elevated disease transmission for a second week as coronavirus cases continued to climb and the county’s death toll rose to 13.

Along with Clark, Washoe, Lincoln and Lyon, Elko County remained flagged for high case rates per 100,000 over the past 30 days and high test positivity over a 14-day period with a seven-day lag.

Elko County has confirmed 1,358 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 13 deaths, according to Nevada Health Response. Details on recent cases were unavailable from the county by press time Monday night.

Elko was also named as one of three sites in Nevada where ultra-cold freezers could be used to store vaccine shipping containers once they arrive in the state.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines the state receives will go toward frontline medical workers and individuals at high risk of exposure, The Associated Press reported.

Sisolak said he is confident in the Federal Drug Administration’s approval process and the state’s capacity to distribute a vaccine, despite fears about the possible politicization of the vaccine and uncertainty about when it will be made available.