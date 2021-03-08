Elko County STEM Fair goes online

ELKO – Technology rules at the 39th annual Elko County School District STEM Fair as all projects will be judged and viewed entirely online this week.
“This is all new for us,” said Spring Creek Middle School science teacher Sandi Braunstadter, who is co-organizing her last STEM fair before retirement.
All of this year’s entries will be visible to the public starting March 10 via the STEM Fair link found on the school district’s website, Braunstadter said. Organizers will post a slide show of the winners online by Friday.
Elko County students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade will compete for cash prizes, ribbons and medals in four categories: science, technology, engineering and math.
The first, second and third grand prize winners receive cash awards ranging from $300 to $200 and the chance to compete in the virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May.
Last year, the ISEF was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Elko County STEM Fair was the last in-person event in the school district just days before Gov. Steve Sisolak closed schools statewide.
Winners of the 2021 STEM Fair advertising posters include Maura Sweeney of Spring Creek High School in the high school drawing category and Sophie Taylor of SCHS in the high school digital category.
Camila Castaneda of Adobe Middle School won in the seventh- and eighth-grade category; Ivy League of Flagview Intermediate School won in the fourth- through sixth-grade category; and Liza Benthen won in the kindergarten through third-grade category.
Saying goodbye
after 20 yearsThis week will be Braunstadter’s last STEM Fair before closing out her two-decade career with the school district as a science teacher.
“I’m passionate about science because it’s everyday life,” Braunstadter said. “I love getting kids to understand the world they live in and how it works, and getting them to ask questions and figure things out, not just taking everything for granted.”
She said watching students grasp scientific concepts was one of the highlights in the classroom over the years.
“They get so excited when they actively engage ‘doing’ science, and also when they discover why things happen the way they do. It’s so exciting to see the ‘light bulbs’ in their eyes and the expressions when they make science connections to things they experience every day,” Braunstadter explained.
Since 2005, Braunstadter has been involved with the Elko County Science Fair, becoming co-director seven years ago. She watched the district-wide competition transform into the STEM fair, incorporating technology, engineering and math projects into the annual event.
The inclusion of the STEM Fair Expo broadened the experience for students with participation from the community.
“Local businesses interact with the students at the Expo, and they demonstrate the use and importance of STEM in their careers and businesses,” she said.
Braunstadter said she would miss the STEM Fair and working with her colleagues to organize the event, which usually took place at the Elko Convention Center prior to the pandemic.
“I will miss their wonderful STEM projects, and I will miss collaborating with this amazing STEM Fair committee and their passion for making this experience happen for our students,” she said.
Co-director Jennifer Anderson, “who has been there even longer than I have,” will be joined by Sage Elementary teacher Anita Collins and Southside Elementary teacher Alicia Moore to organize next year’s fair.
In retirement, Braunstadter said she and her husband would become snowbirds, living in Arizona during the winter and returning to Elko during the summers to see friends and family. But teaching and watching those lights go on in her students’ eyes will always have a special place in her heart.
“I will miss the interaction with my students and seeing their growth,” she said.
—-
Below is a collection of photos from Elko Daily Free Press files of five years of the Elko County STEM Fair, formerly Science Fair.