Elko County STEM Fair goes online

The inclusion of the STEM Fair Expo broadened the experience for students with participation from the community.

“Local businesses interact with the students at the Expo, and they demonstrate the use and importance of STEM in their careers and businesses,” she said.

Braunstadter said she would miss the STEM Fair and working with her colleagues to organize the event, which usually took place at the Elko Convention Center prior to the pandemic.

“I will miss their wonderful STEM projects, and I will miss collaborating with this amazing STEM Fair committee and their passion for making this experience happen for our students,” she said.

Co-director Jennifer Anderson, “who has been there even longer than I have,” will be joined by Sage Elementary teacher Anita Collins and Southside Elementary teacher Alicia Moore to organize next year’s fair.

In retirement, Braunstadter said she and her husband would become snowbirds, living in Arizona during the winter and returning to Elko during the summers to see friends and family. But teaching and watching those lights go on in her students’ eyes will always have a special place in her heart.

“I will miss the interaction with my students and seeing their growth,” she said.