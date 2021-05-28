 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County STEM Fair grand prize winner receives honor at international fair
1 comment
alert top story

Elko County STEM Fair grand prize winner receives honor at international fair

{{featured_button_text}}
Marlea Martens

Marlea Martens holds her trophy for winning the Grand Prize at the 2021 Elko County STEM Fair in March. 

 ELKO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

ELKO – The first grand prize winner in the 2021 Elko County STEM Fair was selected for a prestigious award at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Elko High School junior Marlea Martens, whose project “Coding for Music Education” took top honors locally in March, was selected as one of 15 students invited to a week-long engineering camp hosted by North Carolina State University for her engineering/technology project.

“The Elko County STEM Fair Directors and Committee are very proud to announce that Elko High School student Marlea Martens won a prestigious award/opportunity at the International Science and Engineering Fair,” stated Anita Collins.

“Marlea was the Grand Prize winner at our regional Elko County STEM Fair, with an impressive project titled, ‘Coding for Music Education,’ in which she developed an app to help students learn music,” Collins said. The app is available on the Apple Store.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Music apps, elevators and spices take top prize at Elko County STEM Fair

Martens and second grand prize winner Phillip Neff were eligible to participate in the ISEF.

Approximately 1,800 students in 80 countries around the world participated in this year’s ISEF.

“North Carolina State is home to one of the world’s finest colleges of engineering and computer science. NC State Engineering integrates classroom learning, research, and hands-on experience, and our graduates emerge with the skills they need to succeed,” according to the university. “Award winners will take part in a week-long pre-selected summer camp, completing hands-on engineering challenges, exploring solutions, and sharing achievements along with other aspiring engineers.”

Other students selected for the honor were from China, Sweden, Australia, Brazil, Hungary and various other states in the United States.

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scotty Ygoa becomes first CC Communications customer May 25, 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News