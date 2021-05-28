Elko County STEM Fair grand prize winner receives honor at international fair

ELKO – The first grand prize winner in the 2021 Elko County STEM Fair was selected for a prestigious award at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Elko High School junior Marlea Martens, whose project “Coding for Music Education” took top honors locally in March, was selected as one of 15 students invited to a week-long engineering camp hosted by North Carolina State University for her engineering/technology project.

“The Elko County STEM Fair Directors and Committee are very proud to announce that Elko High School student Marlea Martens won a prestigious award/opportunity at the International Science and Engineering Fair,” stated Anita Collins.

“Marlea was the Grand Prize winner at our regional Elko County STEM Fair, with an impressive project titled, ‘Coding for Music Education,’ in which she developed an app to help students learn music,” Collins said. The app is available on the Apple Store.

Martens and second grand prize winner Phillip Neff were eligible to participate in the ISEF.

Approximately 1,800 students in 80 countries around the world participated in this year’s ISEF.