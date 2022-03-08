Elko County STEM Fair returns to the Elko Convention Center

ELKO – The 40th annual Elko County STEM Fair returns as an in-person event this week, one year after going virtual due to the pandemic.

About 300 projects from kindergarten to twelfth grade and homeschool students once again filled most of the exhibit rooms at the Elko Convention Center, according to sixth-grade Carlin science teacher Donita Duvall.

Judging started on Monday, and the STEM Fair and Poster contest winners will be revealed Wednesday afternoon, Duvall added.

This year, the STEM Fair Expo returns, as local businesses provide hands-on demonstrations of how STEM is used in their companies.

After being off for a year, both the STEM Fair and Expo are seeing reduced numbers. “We’re down by about a hundred” entries, Duvall said.

Referring to the Expo, “This is our first year back, so it’s not quite as strong as it could be,” Duvall explained. “For the first year back, it’s not bad.”

But there are a few silver linings, as students have entered “cool and thoughtful” projects, some involving pets.

“One of my students did one on the way a dog lays down, which I thought was kind of interesting,” Duvall said.

Students and teachers have also “learned how to shine technologically.”

“We’re all learning so much, so fast,” she added.

In 2018, the Science Fair transitioned into the STEM Fair, introducing technology, engineering and math categories to the district-wide competition.

Duvall said she encourages her students to see where STEM fits in the world around them and participate in the Fair with engineering and technology projects.

“I think more kids are getting interested in it,” Duvall explained. “STEM is in so many things that we do.”

Duvall predicted a “bigger and better” Fair next year despite the low turnout as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.

The STEM Fair and Expo will be open to the public and school field trips from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 and 9 a.m. to noon on March 10 at the Elko Convention Center.

A Family Night for the STEM Expo is from 5 to 8 p.m. March 9 at the Convention Center.

Duvall said she hoped the public would make plans to visit the Expo businesses and view the students’ projects and posters.

“Come and visit us,” she said. “We’d like to see the public show up and support them and support the kids that have put forth the effort.”

