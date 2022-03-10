Elko County STEM Fair winners announced

ELKO – Projects tackling technology, medicinal herbs and Vitamin B12 took the top prizes at the 40th annual Elko County STEM Fair this week.

Elko High School senior Marlea Martens took first place for the second year in a row with her project “Coding for STEM Education.”

Using HTML, JavaScript and VS Code, Martens developed a Google Chrome extension to gather variables and data of STEM Fair projects used for compiling information.

Martens said she was surprised she won this year. Last year she won for developing the app “Note Drills,” which helps users learn to sight-read musical notes.

Asked how she felt taking the top prize, Martens said the experience was “pretty satisfying.”

Second place winner Tziavi Melendez, a junior at Owyhee High School, said her project focused on the medicinal properties of elderberries (Sambucus caerulea) and doza (Lomatium dissectum) traditionally used in her community.

“In my tribal community these medicines are very popular, and we use them a lot, even today,” Melendez explained. “I wanted to see how they are under laboratory conditions and how well they do in inhibiting the growth of bacteria and lung cancer cells.”

Melendez said her tests showed the elderberry was more effective, but the doza did not have similar results.

“I hope to make this a continuation project to show more accurate effectiveness of doza because, traditionally, we know these medicines work, and we use them all the time,” Melendez said.

Dalyla Gaytan, a junior at Elko High School, took third prize for her study of how Vitamin B12 reduces depressive symptoms in rats.

Using ethical testing, she said she gave one milligram per kilogram of Vitamin B12 for eight days to see if it affected rats.

“I learned it did not have an effect, but results are results, and I’m pretty proud of myself,” Gaytan said. She said she plans to enter the STEM Fair next year but is unsure if she will continue her project another year.

The top three prize winners are eligible to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair May 7-13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

STEM Fair Poster Winners

The Elko County STEM Fair poster winners were also announced.

Elko High School senior Chablis Lovelace took the prize for best digital entry. Carlin Combined School eighth-grader Tarean Marta won in the Seventh and Eighth-grade category.

Mountain View Elementary fourth-grader Arnavi Chavan won in the Fourth-Sixth Grade category, and Kollins Harlan, a second-grader also from Mountain View, won in the Kindergarten-Third Grade category.

The STEM Fair awards ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elko Convention Center auditorium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0