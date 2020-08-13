Elko County students receive scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Burger King McLamore Foundation -- the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand -- announced this week they have awarded more than $3.9 million in scholarships through the Burger King Scholars program to nearly 3,000 deserving high school seniors, five of whom are from Elko County.

“We see scholarships as our way of investing in the future of our community and helping students with their future endeavors.” said Gary Moore, vice president of operations at HB Boys LC, who supports the Burger King Scholars program each year.

This year’s scholarship recipients are: Riley Blach, Elko High School; Estefania Duran, West Wendover High School; Zane Lewis, Elko High School; Annika Lockie, Elko High School; and Jesse (Jesus) Perez, Burger King employee.

In total, the Burger King McLamore Foundation has awarded over $43 million in scholarships over the last decade to nearly 39,000 of students. Scholars are selected based on their grade point average, community service and leadership experience.

“We believe that without education, you limit your potential to be your way. The Burger King Scholars program is our way of helping advance education and alleviating the burden of student debt,” said Amanda Israel, executive director, Burger King McLamore Foundation.