ELKO – County Commissioners have scheduled an emergency session at 9 a.m. Tuesday to declare a county emergency due to weather concerns.

“Elko County resources have been stretched to their limits, and assistance from State and federal resources to respond to the emergency may be necessary with anticipated continued atmospheric river activity,” stated the agenda posted Monday.

The County says a “series of heavy, continuous winter storms and unsettled weather conditions have compounded to create a historically large snowpack which has impacted the health, safety, and welfare of residents and livestock, damaged roadways, and threatens to damage other infrastructure in affected areas.”

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has already included Elko in his emergency declaration, which now covers all but two counties.

Neighboring Eureka County has seen extensive flooding over the past week, including washed-out roads and road closures.

Elko County officials anticipated a possible emergency declaration last week due to the forecast for another “atmospheric river” that has already begun delivering more rain and snow to this part of the state and is expected to strengthen in the days ahead.