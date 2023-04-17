Elko County is slated to receive $33,000 through the federal Rural Schools Program, the USDA announced last week.

Sen. Jacky Rosen helped reauthorize and secure funding for the program, which will go toward supporting schools and maintaining roads, as well as providing counties with reimbursements for emergency services on national forests and the development of community wildfire protection plans.

“Secure Rural Schools is a critical program that helps provide essential funding for counties across rural Nevada,” said Rosen. “I’m proud to have helped rural counties in Nevada receive more than $3 million from this program to support local schools, bolster emergency services, and improve wildland fire management. I’ll continue working to ensure communities like Elko get a fair share of federal funding.”

Overall, Nevada will receive more than $3.4 million out of the total $228 million reauthorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Forest Service retains some of the funding to support projects that improve forest conditions and support jobs in rural communities. Resource advisory committees made up of residents representing varied interests and areas of expertise review and recommend the projects that meet their local needs, according to the USDA.