Elko County tops 400 active cases of COVID-19

ELKO – More than 400 active cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elko County on Friday.

The total of 435 cases is up from 237 last Friday. Hospitalizations are up from two to six over the same time period. Most of the cases are believed to be the omicron variant.

Deaths remained at 127.

Elko County’s test positivity rate increased from 15% a week ago to more than 20% Friday. The rate had been around 5% at the start of the month.

All counties in Nevada except Lander are now flagged for test positivity rates above the state’s 8% threshold. All counties except Eureka are flagged for high case rates.

The Elko County Health Board is working to get more rapid test kits in order to keep up with new cases. Some of the PCR tests are taking longer than the five-day quarantine period to receive results, Dr. Bryce Putnam said this week.

Cases in Southern Nevada and Washoe County have strained hospitals to the point that Gov. Steve Sisolak this week announced that up to 250 nursing students would be enlisted as medical providers.

Friday marked the two-year anniversary since the first coronavirus case was publicly confirmed by the CDC in the United States.

Last weekend Elko County topped 10,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

